Filipina caregiver’s courage touches thousands of Israelis

Camille Jesalva, 31, came to Israel from the Philippines five years ago. She takes care of Nitza, a 95-year-old woman in Kibbutz Nirim.

Without a second thought, she gave the terrorists her purse and said: “Take everything, just don’t take the flight ticket. She’s an old woman and doesn’t understand what’s happening. Take the money and go.”

The Filipina cancelled her flight after she promised not to leave Nitza and could not bring herself to go. In his letter to the Alacre family, Israel Ambassador Ilan Fluss expressed his government’s deepest sympathy to the siblings of Loreta and said, “you are now joining a big Israeli family of victims of terror.” headtopics.com

The Israeli diplomat was also assisted by Rizza Moldes, officer in charge of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) - Western Visayas, in his meeting with the Alacre family.The Department of Social Welfare and Development, OWWA and the Department of Migrant Workers each extended P50,000 in financial assistance to Alacre’s family, as disclosed by Katherine Joy Malagad Lamprea, chief of the protective services division of the DWSD Field Office 6.

