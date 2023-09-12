Filipina-American Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel Reflects on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will be the first week after I give up the crown and I’ll no longer be Miss Universe, so I’m already anticipating the rush of emotions.

It’s a bittersweet feeling but I think it’s gonna be a great time to reflect,' says Filipino-American Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel This story is published in partnership with SoJannelleTV, a magazine show about Filipinos in North America Thanksgiving is just one week away in the United States, and Filipina-American model and entrepreneurhas much to be grateful for. Gabriel, whose Cinderella story saw her win Miss Texas, Miss USA and then finally the 2022 Miss Universe title, has been living the whirlwind life since being launched to stardom. The Houston native has been traveling the world, often doing three to four events in a single day as she advocates for causes dear to her, like ending human trafficking and sharing her love for sustainable fashion. Still, the 29-year-old Gabriel never misses an opportunity to be gratefu





