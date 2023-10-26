Filinvest Innovation Park-New Clark City in Tarlac launched

PROPERTY developer Filinvest Land Inc.--through Filinvest-BCDA Clark Inc., its joint venture with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority—officially launched Phase 1 of Filinvest Innovation Park-New Clark City (FIP-NCC) in Capas, Tarlac.

The launching included the blessing of the park’s two-story administration building and the groundbreaking of the park’s ready-built factory (RBF) zone.These RBFs (offered in 2,500; 4,000; and 5,000 square meter units) are designed to create a conducive work environment and meet Grade A warehouse specifications.FIP-NCC is strategically located within the expansive 288-hectare Filinvest New Clark City.

