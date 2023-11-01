File SOCEs, remove campaign materials, bets told

Moreover, BSKE candidates, whether they won or lost in the elections, are required to submit their SOCE, a comprehensive report about the campaign contributions and expenditures of political candidates.

Candidates should file their SOCE at the Office of the Election Officer concerned on or before Nov. 29, or not later than one month after the day of the election. Those who fail to submit the document after two successive elections can no longer run for public office.At the same public briefing, Laudiangco reported that the commission is still investigating 154 complaints of vote-buying. If there is enough evidence, he said, the poll body will file the charges.

The commission suspended the proclamation of 256 BSKE candidates facing disqualification complaints for premature and illegal campaigning as well as vote-buying. Of the 256 candidates, 59 won in the elections.Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos has clarified that the three-week maximum transition period set by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is to ensure proper and smooth turnover of the office and barangay properties to the incoming candidates.

Abalos noted that there are still procedural issues that the new officers need to undertake, such as appointing barangay secretary and treasurer.Abalos said that he backs the call of Comelec on possible charges against poll workers who backed out of their duty at the last minute.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are eyeing criminal and administrative charges against the poll workers, particularly more than 2,500 teachers, who backed out during election day in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan ElectionsA portal of daily newspapers covering Philippine news headlines, business, lifestyle, advertisement, sports and entertainment. Also delivers Manila and Cebu news.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: PNP nanindigang mapayapa ang pagdaraos ng BSKE 2023Nanindigan ang Philippine National Police na naging mapayapa sa kabuuan ang barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Comelec: More vote buying cases to be filedThe Commission on Elections is preparing to file more vote-buying cases in connection with the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections last Monday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: DepEd: Teachers hurt during BSKE 2023 can file insurance claimsPublic school teachers who suffered accidents while on duty for the 2023 Baranggay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections can claim benefits from their medical and accident insurance.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Carpio urges PH to file fresh case vs China on territorial disputeFormer Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio has urged the Philippine government to file a fresh case against China on territorial dispute.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Police file cases vs alleged poll attackers in MakatiPolice have filed cases against three men who allegedly assaulted barangay officers in Makati City during Monday's barangay polls.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕