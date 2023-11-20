Fil-Am Rookie Andrei Iosivas Scores Spectacular Touchdown on 24th Birthday

A Filipino-American had an iconic National Football League moment when the rookie marked his 24th birthday with a spectacular touchdown. This was when Andrei Iosivas, the promising Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver, caught a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Burrow.

Born in Japan to a Filipino mother and a Romanian father but based in Honolulu, Hawaii, Iosivas displayed exceptional skills and composure as he gave his team a lead of 14-7, firmly establishing presence on the NFL stage. The thrilling play unfolded with 12 minutes and 20 seconds remaining in the second quarter, igniting the stadium with an eruption of cheers and applause. In an interview with Spectrum News, the athlete shared that it was one of the best birthdays he had





