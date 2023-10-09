Fil-Am players secure semifinals berth in MITF National Open Tennis Championships

A pair of young Fil-Am players from Las Vegas pulled off back-to-back three-set escapes, including a 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 reversal over recent Olivarez Cup champions Fritz Verdad and Rolly Saga to gain in the MITF National Open Tennis Championships men’s doubles at the Metropolis courts in Iloilo City Saturday. Andre Alcantara and Xavier Calvejo recovered from a first-set stumble with a big romp in the next then flashed superb form while playing on a shell court for the first time.

They wore down Verdad and Saga in a fierce duel in the decider to nail the first semifinals berth. "We want to thank PPS (Palawan Pawnshop) for inviting us. It was a really great experience for me and my partner, Xavier Calvelo,” said Alcantara, 16, who has an ITF ranking of No. 500 in the US Ranking Sectional #2. “We were able to play with some really good players and it was the first time we got to play on shell courts. I learned a lot from Eric Jed (Olivarez) about how to change the pace of the game," said Alcantar





Read more: PHİLSTARNEWS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: Study shows PhilHealth acts more as 'national purchaser', not insurerUlep used the term “national purchaser” in referring to PhilHealth and not as national insurer.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: P1-billion family fiasco: Fil-Indian businessman asks DOJ to junk brother's complaintFilipino-Indian businessman Rajiv Chandiramani claims his brother Amith started malicious rumors to get more cash

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Fil-Am youth hold symposium to combat Asian hateThe move seeks to raise more awareness on hate crimes against the Asian community in the U.S.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Fil-Am nonprofit unveils new building in San FranciscoThe $8.5 million investment was made possible through state and local supporters.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: PNP CIDG urges prosecutors to pursue criminal cases vs Fil-Indian businessmanAmith Chandiramani is at the center of a legal battle against his older brother and their mother over alleged falsification of public documents in relation to his inheritance

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Fil-Canadians seek stronger Martial Law teaching in PH schoolsFil-Canadian groups said it was important to keep the memory of Martial Law alive in younger Filipinos.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »