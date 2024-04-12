Federal Judge Declines to Dismiss Gun Charges Against Hunter Biden

A federal judge in Delaware has declined to dismiss gun charges against Hunter Biden , one of the two criminal cases against Joe Biden 's son. The ruling clears the way for a trial on the gun charges , tentatively scheduled to start on June 3 in Wilmington.

Hunter Biden Gun Charges Trial Delaware Joe Biden

