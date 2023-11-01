Fashion and philanthropy join forces to raise funds for childhood cancer treatment

This raises the probability that children and their families may become vulnerable to getting subpar or worse, fake medicines, which further adds to their misery and suffering, the WHO chief warns. At present, the WHO has its Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer, which was launched in 2018 initially in countries like Ghana, Morocco, Myanmar, Peru, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Zambia, and the Philippines. This initiative looks at increasing survival rate in low- and middle-income countries to at least 60 percent by year 2030, concentrating on six cancer types that are highly curable and are present in over half of all childhood cancers.

As for children in the Philippines, acute lymphoblastic leukemia is considered a common form of cancer, with the bone marrow as a usual starting point, although it can also be seen in the liver, spleen, lymph nodes, among others, and manifested through fatigue and paleness, fever, bruising or bleeding.

As part of its 10th anniversary celebration, the I Want to Share Foundation (IWTS) recently held its first charity gala event in order to raise funds for the benefit of the Childhood Cancer Help Desk and Bone Marrow Transplant Unit of the Pediatrics Hematology-Oncology Clinic at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) in Manila.

“My own journey as a cancer survivor has been a significant catalyst in my devotion to this cause. God’s healing grace gave me another lease on life, and I honor that every day by helping children at the UP-PGH to have hope for a brighter future,” says Sheila Romero, founder and chairman of IWTS.

