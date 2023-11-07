Farmers, fishers to get more aid for El Nino—NEDA

Farmers and fishers affected by the El Nino phenomenon will receive additional aid, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA). The government will allocate more funds to support these sectors and help them recover from the damages caused by the drought. This move aims to alleviate the financial burden faced by farmers and fishers and ensure their livelihoods are protected.

