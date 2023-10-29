Fans flock to remember 'Friends' star Matthew Perry in New York

Triebel, the tour guide, had already planned a stop outside the building before Perry's death, though the news had given the visit a somber air.

"I grew up watching him," said Taylor Lanthier, 26, who was among those making the pilgrimage, where many left flowers and handwritten letters in Perry's memory. The light rain wasn't enough to keep visitors from paying their respects on the instantly recognizable street corner in the trendy West Village neighborhood where the six-story building sits, adorned in classic New York style with a brick facade and metal fire escapes.

And part of that would be due to Perry's Chandler, himself a sarcastic 20-something who long resisted growing up. "Chandler is a funny guy. He's a loving guy. He's someone who's very dedicated to his friends," she added."And that's what I think Matthew was as well." headtopics.com

It was also filmed in California, with the building at 90 Bedford Street used for establishing shots.

