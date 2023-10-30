Fans aim to break record for biggest Spider-Man gathering

Watch more on iWantTFC Some 1,000 people gathered at a major monument in Argentina's capital on Sunday dressed as Spider-Man, aiming to break a world record for the most people dressed as the famous Marvel superhero at a single public event.
Argentine influencer Uki Deane organized the gathering via Instagram, aiming to outdo an event in June in Malaysia where 685 people dressed as Spider-Man. Deane said he was confident of obtaining the Guinness World Records title with the turnout in Buenos Aires at the famous obelisk monument, where the crowd was a sea of skin-tight blue costumes and red masks.
The organizers asked participants to provide signatures and have their photo taken as documentation to provide to the record-keeping group. The superhero look-alikes dressed as the character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko clapped and sang with good cheer during the sunny afternoon. One participant complemented the Spider-Man costume with the blue-and-white striped Argentine soccer jersey, while another wore a business suit with a red tie that matched the superhero mask. headtopics.com
Philippines Headlines
For loyal fans, Pinoy radio dramas live onStanding in front of a microphone, voice actor Phil Cruz pretends to wield an amulet to defeat the Devil for the latest instalment of one of the Philippines’ few surviving radio dramas. Read more ⮕
PFF urges fans to pack Rizal Memorial for World Cup qualifiersThirteen years ago, the success of the Philippine men’s football team galvanized the entire nation and its football programs. Although the squad has struggled of late, it is hoped the newfound success of the distaff side will this time spur on the men’s team and Philippine football. Read more ⮕