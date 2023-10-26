Family of 3 killed in BSKE violence in Lanao del Sur

Barangay chairman hopeful killed in Lanao Sur ambushGunmen killed in an ambush a candidate for chairman of an interior barangay in Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur on Wednesday morning, an attack that left his spouse and their son badly wounded. Read more ⮕

Weather ‘generally okay’ ahead of BSKE, Undas breakThe Philippines will experience 'generally okay' weather ahead of Undas and the barangay elections, PAGASA said. Read more ⮕

Comelec to suspend proclamation of BSKE winners with unresolved casesThe Commision on Elections approves a resolution allowing the suspension of the proclamation of winning barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan candidates with unresolved or pending cases before the poll body. Read more ⮕

SC denies with finality government's appeal on law postponing BSKEThe Supreme Court has rejected with finality the government's motion for reconsideration on its ruling that the law postponing the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) was unconstitutional. Read more ⮕