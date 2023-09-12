Families of Marawi siege victims receive compensation

It was an emotional moment for several families of those killed during the 2017 Marawi siege as they received compensation for their death claims. Each received P350,000 in Marawi. The checks symbolized the government's acknowledgment of the deaths of their loved ones, as well as their losses and sufferings.
Over 12k Filipino centenarians awarded benefits since 2017More than 12,000 centenarians have been logged and awarded benefits by the government since 2017, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).
P1 billion for Marawi siege victims OK’dThe Department of Budget and Management has released P1 billion to compensate the victims of the Marawi siege.
