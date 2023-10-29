Falcons repel Tamaraws

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Soaring Falcons snapped their three-game losing streak and survived a furious rally by the FEU Tamaraws, 63-54, in their UAAP Season 86 clash Sunday afternoon at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.However, they went on a dry spell as they only managed to score a point for the bulk of the fourth quarter.

LJay Gonzales answered with a stepback 3-pointer in transition to bring the lead down again to nine, 60-51, with 39.5 ticks left.But the Morayta-based cagers missed their attempts to cut the lead further as a pair of Matt Erolon free throws sealed the deal for Adamson.Joshua Yerro soared high for Adamson with 11 points and three rebounds in the low-scoring affair.

Though saddened by the absence of Justin Brownlee, coach Tim Cone sees a lot to look forward to in Ginebra’s title-retention... Kevin Quiambao registered UAAP Season 86's first triple-double as he helped the La Salle Green Archers halt the NU Bulldogs'... headtopics.com

With seven of the Top 10 in the LPGA of Taiwan rankings in the fold and a multi-titled Thai ace eager to shoot for a fourth...Former high school standout Inand Fornilos will be entering his first PBA season with the Converge FiberXers with a chip on...

EZ2/LVM - 2 31 SUERTRES - 6 9 4 6D Lotto - 7 5 9 9 2 6 6/42 - 5 32 24 4 18 22 P28,824,637.00 Grand Lotto - 44 17 7 49 35 14 P56,367,250.00