Falcons rally behind Jerom, soar past Tams

Using Lastimosa’s fall as a rallying point, the Falcons snapped a three-game slide and got back into the thick of things with a 4-5 win-loss card

Jhon Arthur Calisay chipped in nine points while Didat Hanapi, Matthew Montebon and Matt Erolon produced five each for the high-spirited Falcons. In the nightcap, UP took revenge against Katipunan rival and reigning champion Ateneo with a 65-60 win behind Gerry Abadiano’s 22-point eruption to keep hold of the No. 1 spot with an 8-1 record.

“It took a while until we got the rhythm offensively but maganda rito, ‘yung defense namin held up against Ateneo. We’re also more patient offensively in the end game. At least, nakabalik kami,” said coach Goldwin Monteverde. headtopics.com

