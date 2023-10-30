Falcons rally behind Jerom, soar past Tams

Using Lastimosa’s fall as a rallying point, the Falcons snapped a three-game slide and got back into the thick of things with a 4-5 win-loss card
Jhon Arthur Calisay chipped in nine points while Didat Hanapi, Matthew Montebon and Matt Erolon produced five each for the high-spirited Falcons. In the nightcap, UP took revenge against Katipunan rival and reigning champion Ateneo with a 65-60 win behind Gerry Abadiano’s 22-point eruption to keep hold of the No. 1 spot with an 8-1 record.
“It took a while until we got the rhythm offensively but maganda rito, ‘yung defense namin held up against Ateneo. We’re also more patient offensively in the end game. At least, nakabalik kami,” said coach Goldwin Monteverde. headtopics.com
Terrence Fortea finally made his anticipated return to the UP Fighting Maroons this UAAP Season 86 in the most crucial of... Reigning champion National U and Far Eastern U lived up to expectations, making short work of University of the East and Ateneo,...
Philippines Headlines
Falcons rally behind Jerom,soar past TamsSans injury-hit ace guard Jerom Lastimosa (anterior cruciate ligament tear), Adamson braved on and pulled off a 63-54 win over Far Eastern U in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Read more ⮕
Adamson's Lastimosa diagnosed with full ACL tearAdamson’s Jerom Lastimosa is confirmed to have sustained a full tear of his ACL. Read more ⮕