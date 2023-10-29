Falcons giniba ang Tamaraws

Nakatuwang ni Yerro sa opensa sina Joem Sabandal at Jhon Calisay na kumana ng 10 at siyam na puntos ayon sa pagkakasunod.

Nasa pang-limang puwesto ng team standings ang Adamson tangan ang 4-5 karta habang nalasap ng Tamaraws ang pang-anim na talo sa siyam na laro. Nagliyab ang opensa ng Falcons sa kaagahan ng laban kaya naman nahawakan nila ang 15-point lead, 40-25 sa halftime.“‘Yun ang kailangan namin yung consistency, so we need to work on that, lalo na ako, dapat hindi ako nagko-commit ng turnovers,” ani Sabandal.

Nakitaan ng pagka-pursige ang Tamaraws sa payoff period matapos nitong makadikit pero naging matatag ang San Marcelino-based squad at naitakas ng Falcons ang panalo. Tumipa si L-Jhay Gonzales ng 18 points at anim na assists habang may 13 puntos ang inambag ni Jorick Bautista.

