Fake News Headlines about Chinese Vessels at Ayungin Shoal

On December 15 several Philippine mainstream media outlets screamed similar front-page headlines — which were fake news. These were obviously spread to keep up the tensions triggered two days earlier by the Philippine Coast Guard when, with boats that it had hired, it entered Ayungin Shoal (Ren'ai Dao), which China considers as part of its Nansha archipelago, without permission — and were water-cannoned away.

'Sino vessels at Ayungin seen in 'invasion' mode,' the Philippine Daily Inquirer banner story screamed. 'Chinese ships enter Ayungin,' was The Manila Times' howling banner headline. The US Naval Institute website had the same 'story': 'Chinese Maritime Militia vessels swarmed within and around Second Thomas Shoal this week in Beijing's latest move against the Philippines in the South China Sea.'There was no such 'invasion' mode, no swarming. The vessels — numbering just 11 — were the typical Chinese fishing vessels that routinely use the shoal as a refuge or resting area after refueling and resupplying at Mischief Reef, just 20 kilometers awa





