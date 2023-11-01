Faith in life after physiological death

Folklorists have used the name ‘Samhain’ to refer to Gaelic ‘Halloween’ customs up until the 19th century. Since the later 20th century Celtic neopagans and Wiccans have observed Samhain, or something based on it, as a religious holiday.

It is an annual trek that has become a solemn affair — among instances when the living visit the graves of their departed dead in public or manicured private memorial parks. In the Christian areas of the Philippines, Halloween can be said to be actually more of an observance than a ‘celebration’ or a day to remember the dead.

Some kibitzers have seen whole families camping in cemeteries and sometimes even spending the whole night or two near their dead relative’s tomb. Some in Cebu, like Mary Anne and her siblings, will be going to Tindog on the northern side of the island province to visit the grave of their mother for prayers before they drive back to Minglanilla town south of the capital city for additional prayers for their father and two brothers at the town’s graveyard.

The practice is replicated in many towns in Cagayan, Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya, especially in the Ilocano-speaking towns of these provinces of the Cagayan Valley, which are sandwiched by the Sierra Madre and the Caraballo Mountains.

