'Fairytale come true': Tears, smiles at Sharon Cuneta-Gabby Concepcion reunion concert

Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion with their daughter, KC, at the"Dear Heart" reunion concert on October 27, 2023, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.MANILA, Philippines — It was a rare sight to see them in one frame, even more so the former couple Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion with their daughter KC, but it happened at the first "Dear Heart" reunion concert in SM Mall of Asia Arena last Friday.

Sharon and Gabby, one of the most popular reel-and-real-life love teams in the 1980s, shared moments with KC at their reunion concert that drew many tears and smiles for those who attended the event. "Ito ang madalas kong pinagdadasal na sana one day we could sing a song together, tayong tatlo. But this was a surprise," said Gabby."Usually this song is sung as a love song for weddings, for someone you love. Tonight, I will sing it for my eldest daughter. I have four children, I do not have three. The first child to come and make me feel like a mother was this not-so-little-girl-beside-me anymore. But she made my life complete. And if there's anything I regret...

