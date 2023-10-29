FACT CHECK: ‘Video’ of Israel-Hamas war uses clip from shooting game

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

As of writing, the Facebook video has over 7.6 million views, 58,000 reactions, 3,600 comments, and 5,100 shares.Parts of the video shows a clip from the open-world tactical shooter simulation game Arma 3, developed and published by game studio Bohemia Interactive. Pavel Křižka, Bohemia Interactive’s public relations manager, told Rappler that the“These domes are signature landmarks of Arma 3 terrain.

The ongoing war is the latest in a decades-long conflict between Israel and Hamas. According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency’sFalse claims about the Israel-Hamas conflict continue to spread on social media, with videos and images being taken out of context and presented as real representations of the current war. (READ: headtopics.com

According to a report from NewsGuard, a website providing tools and analysis to counter disinformation, “verified” accounts on X areKeep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to

FACT CHECK: Hindi totoo ang P5,000-P8,000 ayuda ng DSWD, DILGHindi totoong mamimigay ng P5,000 hanggang P8,000 na ayuda ang DSWD at DILG sa bawat residente ng barangay. Read more ⮕

Keeping everything in check as BSKE 2023 nearsMembers of the PNP man a Comelec checkpoint in Sta. Ana, Manila on Friday, days before the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Read more ⮕

Hamas vows ‘full force’ after Israel steps up Gaza ground operationsThe Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza said earlier its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in areas near the border with Israel after Israel reported intensified attacks in Gaza Read more ⮕

Fallen drone injures six in Egypt town near Israel: armyISMALIA , Egypt - Six people were lightly injured when an 'unidentified drone fell' on an Egyptian town on the border with Israel on Friday, the army said. Read more ⮕

UN raises war crimes concerns over Israel-Hamas conflictGENEVA , Switzerland - The United Nations said Friday it was concerned that war crimes were being committed on both sides in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Read more ⮕

Envoy thanks Pinay caregiver for saving life of elderly ward from Hamas in southern IsraelISRAELI Ambassador to Manila Ilan Fluss paid tribute to a Pinay caregiver for her heroism and extraordinary courage to face a Hamas militant at the height of the October 7 attacks in southern Israel. The Filipina heroine is identified as Camille Jesalva, a caregiver from Kibbutz Nerim. Read more ⮕