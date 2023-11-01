FACT CHECK: ‘MTRCB summons’ for Vice Ganda came from satire account

On October 29, the MTRCB released a statement denying the “malicious and false” social media posts claiming that it had “summoned a certain celebrity who appeared in a recent television (TV) commercial of a fast-food chain.” While it did not name the celebrity, the details in the statement suggest that the regulatory board was referring to the Vice Ganda ad.

segment that featured “concerning scenes” between hosts and real-life couple Vice Ganda and Ion Perez. In a press release posted on MTRCB’s social media accounts on July 31, the two hosts allegedly committed “indecent acts”

where Vice Ganda was seen taking cake icing from Ion’s fingers before tasting it and greeting Ion a “happy monthsary.”Larry Chavez is a Rappler Intern, under the Research Unit. He is a fourth year Communication Research student at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Sta. Mesa Manila.

This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler's research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler's fact-checking mentorship program.

