FACT CHECK: DSWD has no scholarship program with P6,500 cash allowance

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) posted a link to its scholarship program, which provides monthly cash allowances and free school supplies.The claim was made by a Facebook page named “DSWD educational cash assistance,” which has 43,000 followers. The post has 114 comments, 80 reactions, and 113 shares as of writing.

The post claims that the DSWD is running a scholarship program providing monthly cash allowances worth P6,500, along with a free cellphone, laptop, school supplies, and uniform. Parents will also receive P7,000 per month. The DSWD does not run a scholarship program, and the page that posted the claim is not affiliated with the social welfare department.Wala pong kahit anong scholarship program ang inyo pong DSWD.

Chinie Ann Jocel R. Mendoza is a Rappler Intern, under the Research Unit. She is a fourth year Communication Research student at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines Sta. Mesa Manila. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here. Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.

