Facebook owner Meta faces EU ban on targeted advertising

The European data regulator has agreed to extend a ban imposed by non-EU member Norway on “behavioral advertising” on Facebook and Instagram to cover all 30 countries in the European Union and the European Economic Area, it said on Wednesday, November 1.
Meta runs the risk of getting fined up to 4% of its global turnover, the Norwegian data regulator said. “On 27 October, the EDPB adopted an urgent binding decision… to impose a ban on the processing of personal data for behavioral advertising on the legal bases of contract and legitimate interest across the entire European Economic Area,” it said.
The Norwegian data regulator, Datatilsynet, in September said it had referred the ongoing fine to the European regulator, as its fine was valid in Norway only.
MANILABULLETIN: EU squeezes Meta on personal data use for targeting adsBRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Data Protection Board said Wednesday it had adopted a binding decision that will ban Facebook and Instagram owner Meta from using the personal data of users for targeted ads without their explicit consent.
