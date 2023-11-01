Facebook flags Leyte Normal University campus paper page for ‘impersonation’

SUSPENDED. The An Lantawan offical Facebook page returned at around 8 pm on Tuesday, October 31, after being flagged by Facebook for impersonation., the campus publication of the Leyte Normal University (LNU), were shocked to find that Facebook had taken down their social media page on Tuesday evening, October 31.

The heads of the campus publication suspected that the page may have been taken down by a series of “mass-reporting attacks.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: Farmer turns over P70,000 for alleged vote buying in LeyteSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: New Era University rules the PSL 21U tourneyKing Gallardo hit a clutch three-point shot in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory over the San Juan Kings in the 21 Under championship of the Pilipinas Super League at the Central Recreational Fitness Center Gym inside the NEU compound in Quezon City recently.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Meta introduces ad-free plans for Instagram, Facebook in EuropeUsers can opt for an ad-free subscription at 9.99 euros monthly for the web version, and 12.99 euros for iOS and Android

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Facebook, Instagram to offer paid ad-free Europe subscriptionsFacebook and Instagram users in Europe will be able to buy subscriptions to use the social networks without being tracked for targeted advertising from next month, Meta announced Monday, to comply with tougher EU rules.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: UAAP: Enriquez expected to return to NU’s practices this weekHelp is on the way for National University.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Woman receives P70,000 cash from husband of BSKE betTACLOBAN CITY – An alleged vote-buying incident was reported to the police in Barangay Tuburan, Calubian, Leyte, on the eve of the barangay elections on Sunday, October 29.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕