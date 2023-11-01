Facebook flags Leyte Normal University campus paper page for ‘impersonation’

SUSPENDED. The An Lantawan offical Facebook page returned at around 8 pm on Tuesday, October 31, after being flagged by Facebook for impersonation., the campus publication of the Leyte Normal University (LNU), were shocked to find that Facebook had taken down their social media page on Tuesday evening, October 31.
The heads of the campus publication suspected that the page may have been taken down by a series of “mass-reporting attacks.”
