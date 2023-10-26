Fabricio Andrade not sweating adjustments in return to kickboxing

may have been focusing on the all-encompassing sport of mixed martial arts over the past few years, but he’s confident in his ability to kickbox.

Andrade is eyeing the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title against ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion at ONE Fight Night 16 inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on 4 November. Before becoming the bantamweight MMA division ruler, the Brazilian actually came from kickboxing, where he had an impressive 20-3 record. “I think I’m more used to the rules of kickboxing. I haven’t fought kickboxing for a long time, but I train constantly. So, I believe I will have an advantage because of that,” he said.

In fact, “Wonder Boy” believes it’s going to be harder for Haggerty to transition to kickboxing despite competing in Muay Thai all these years. According to Andrade, the variation in rules will be an issue for Haggerty. headtopics.com

“It’s going to be a very difficult fight for him. Haggerty has never done kickboxing, so he’s not used to the rules,” he said. “People say he has the advantage because I’m drastically changing sports from MMA to kickboxing, something nobody wants to do, but I think it’s going to be much more difficult for him.”Andrade’s durability has been one of his stronger suits. He’s been hit by notable power puncher John Lineker – in 4-ounce gloves no less – and stood tall in the end.

To back up his claim, Andrade noted how Haggerty got stopped by a smaller Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the flyweight division, believing that if he can get hurt and finished there, he won’t have a chance at bantamweight. headtopics.com

“Haggerty was knocked out by Rodtang, and that defeat was in a division below. As we are a category above, there will be a big difference in power in the strikes,” he said.

