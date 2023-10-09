Explosion at Mindanao State University during Catholic Mass leaves four dead

At least four people were killed and 43 were wounded when an explosion ripped through a gymnasium at Mindanao State University in Marawi City. The explosion took place while a Catholic Mass was being held at the university’s Dimaporo gymnasium, injuring 43 people. Four worshippers immediately died from the blast, while the wounded are being treated in different hospitals. The state university and the governor of Lanao del Sur strongly condemned the act and called for a thorough investigation.





