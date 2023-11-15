Exploring the Health Benefits of Functional Food in the Philippines

Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (DOST-PCHRD)-funded research of Filipino scientists in state universities and colleges (SUCs) are finding out what functional food is and how it can enhance the health of Filipinos. Functional foods offer health benefits beyond providing vitamins and minerals. The concept was introduced by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports of Japan in 1984.

To declare a food as functional, extensive scientific research is required to identify the specific components that offer health benefits

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Senators seek increase in budget for Department of Migrant WorkersAt least three senators are seeking an increase in the proposed P13.75-billion 2024 budget for the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), as crucial welfare projects for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) may be affected should the department’s realignment request be denied.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

İNTERAKSYON: U.S. President Biden meets Defense Department leadersU.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Defense Department leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. Strip must be protected and he hoped for “less intrusive” action by Israel as Israeli tanks advanced to the gates of the besieged enclave’s main hospital. City’s main medical center, which Israel says sits atop of tunnels housing a headquarters for Hamas fighters who are using patients as shields. Israel launched its war against Hamas after the Islamist Palestinian group’s Oct. 7 rampage into southern Israel. Around 1,200 people died in that attack and 240 were dragged to medical authorities say more than 11,000 people have been confirmed killed, about 40% children

Source: interaksyon | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Department of Agriculture Sets Maximum Price for Locally Milled RiceThe price of locally milled rice should not exceed P48 per kilo, according to the Department of Agriculture. Concerns about rice prices increasing have been raised due to the uptick in farm gate prices. However, the department assures that there is no need to worry as potential price increases are unlikely due to the rice stockpiles acquired during the low farm gate prices.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Latest Health and Fitness News: Adizero Challenge and Avon's Fun Run to Boob LoveCheck out the latest news related to health and fitness, including the Adizero Challenge by Adidas' AdiClub and Avon's Fun Run to Boob Love fundraising event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

SUNSTARONLİNE: Efforts to boost vitamin K, calcium to combat stuntingThe Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) in the Philippines is focusing on increasing vitamin K and calcium intake to address the issue of stunting in the country.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

GMANEWS: Marcos Administration to Continue Pursuit of Nuclear Energy in the PhilippinesThe Marcos administration will continue with the previous administration’s pursuit to revive the use of nuclear energy in the Philippines . This was disclosed by the Department of Energy (DOE), through Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, during the Senate plenary deliberations of the department’s proposed budget for 2024.

Source: gmanews | Read more »