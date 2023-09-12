Exploring Ilocos and La Union: A Perfect Weekend Getaway

Ilocos and La Union are favorite destinations for trips over the weekend or long holidays. La Union is a famous surfing destination while Ilocos combines beautiful beaches, fetching landscapes, and historic attractions. Both are also accessible by public transportation and private vehicles. If you carefully plan your itinerary, you can visit both places in one trip.There are direct flights from Manila to Laoag. Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines have regular flights for this route.

Book in advance to get the lowest possible prices.There are also frequent buses bound for Laoag or Vigan from Metro Manila. For this itinerary, you’ll start your trip in Laoag. Overnight buses cost up to P800+++ depending on the seat class you book and bus company.Both are year-round destinations but will depend on the activities you want to do. Ilocos is a popular summer getaway destination. So, if you’re planning to visit during its ideal time, the summer months from March to May are perfec

