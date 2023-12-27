Exploitation in Japan's Red-Light District: A Victim's Story

Growing up, Mirai Kisaragi fled her abusive parents, survived homelessness and contemplated suicide. At 18, she met her 'savior' at one of Tokyo's host clubs, where men entertain women. However, she soon became a victim of financial and sexual exploitation linked to these establishments in Japan's red-light district Kabukicho. Women can find themselves tricked into abusive relationships, towering debt, and even prostitution, activists say.





