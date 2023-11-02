EXPLAINER: What’s in the Bletchley Declaration on AI?

The Bletchley Declaration – signed by the EU, and 28 countries including the Philippines – acknowledges the need for international cooperation towards transparency and accountability in AI development and mitigating the risks posed by AI.The Bletchley Declaration affirms that “for the good of all, AI should be designed, developed, deployed, and used, in a manner that is safe, in such a way as to be human-centric, trustworthy and responsible.

As such, the signatories acknowledged the safe development of AI towards “transformative opportunities of AI to be used for good and for all, in an inclusive manner in our countries and globally.” These risks may come from “potential intentional misuse or unintended issues of control relating to alignment with human intent. These issues are in part because those capabilities are not fully understood and are therefore hard to predict.”

The signatories agreed that “risks arising from AI are inherently international in nature, and so are best addressed through international cooperation.” The declaration added, “All actors have a role to play in ensuring the safety of AI: nations, international fora and other initiatives, companies, civil society and academia will need to work together.”Additionally, the Bletchley Declaration looks towards frontier AI development, or the development of AI capabilities and systems “which are unusually powerful and potentially harmful.”

