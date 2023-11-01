EXPLAINER: What is APEC? Asia-Pacific leaders head to San Francisco

Xi has yet to confirm his APEC attendance, but a meeting between the pair would be their second in person since Biden took office in January 2021. They first met at the G20 summit in Bali a year ago. APEC membership covers 38% of the global population, or nearly 3 billion people, about 62% of GDP, and almost half of global trade.commitments, open dialogue and equal respect for the views of all participants. Decisions are reached by consensus and commitments undertaken on a voluntary basis.

Attempts by India to join APEC were stymied for decades – first because its economy was not integrated into the global system and then by a membership freeze. Russia’s participation became divisive after it invaded Ukraine last year and its president, Vladimir Putin, did not attend the 2022 summit in Bangkok. The State Department has said Putin willDrafting a final summit declaration this year will be difficult due to divisions between members over conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Matt Goodman, a trade expert who was White House coordinator for the 2011 APEC summit, said smaller groups of like-minded states could issue their own statements.

