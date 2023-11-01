EXPLAINER: What can Britain’s AI summit achieve?

It will take place at Bletchley Park – where Britain’s World War Two code-breakers worked – in southern England on November 1 and 2.Organizers told Reuters there would be around 100 guests, including world leaders, tech company executives, academics and nonprofits. The full guest list has not been made public.

Executives from the best-known AI companies in the world – including Google Deepmind CEO Demis Hassabis and Sam Altman, who founded ChatGPT creator OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft, will also attend. Representatives from Alibaba and Tencent will be there.

According to the summit agenda, there will be a series of roundtable discussions on threats posed by future developments in the tech. Experts and regulators appear split on how to prioritize these threats, with the EU’s long-awaited AI Act prioritizing potential infringements of human rights – such as data privacy and protection from surveillance – versus the so-called existential risks which dominate much of the summit’s agenda.

A recent Financial Times report said Sunak plans to launch a global advisory board for AI regulation, modeled on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Since then, US President Joe Biden has issued an executive order governing the use of AI across the country, the EU has edged closer to passing its own AI Act, and the G7 agreed its own code of conduct for companies using the technology.

