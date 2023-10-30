HEAD TOPICS

EXPLAINER: Could a city mayor disregard an ordinance and violate its rules in the name of the riding public? Tomas Osmeña did in 2016 and Ombudsman now rules it was no crime and ordinance didn't apply.

THE ordinance, #1958 of February 12, 2003, is specific about the No. 1 requirement for operating a terminal for PUJs (public utility jeepneys) and V-hires (for-hire vans) within Cebu City: accreditation from TAC or technical accreditation committee and approval by the City Council. The V-hire terminal that operated since November 2016 at the city-owned lot along Junquera St., Barangay Kamagayan did not meet the requirement.

' On neglecting or refusing to act within a reasonable time on a pending matter to obtain pecuniary or material benefit or advantage (Section 3-f): The elements of not acting on reasonable time to gain some benefit are 'wanting,' said the Ombudsman. Osmeña's action was 'for the riding public.'ORDINANCE DOESN'T APPLY, SAYS RULING.

