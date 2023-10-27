Experience style with substance with new OPPO Find N3 Flip, now in Philippines!

“OPPO made an undeniable impact in the foldable smartphone market with the OPPO Find N2 Flip. Now, the successor is here—the OPPO Find N3 Flip,” said Joanarc Sales, head of public relations and CRM of OPPO Philippines.
It maintains the same 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED inner screen with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and an impressive brightness level of 1,200, peaking at 1,600 nits.OPPO Find N3 Flip in Cream Gold and Sleek Black
And with TUV Rheinland Reliable Folding certification, Find N3 Flip has been independently tested to withstand 600,000 folds, the equivalent of more than 16 years of use if you fold your phone 100 times a day.
Powered by imaging expert Hasselblad, the remarkable 50MP Wide-angle primary camera with Sony IMX890 sensor, 48MP Ultra-Wide Camera with Sony IMX581 sensor and the 32MP Portrait Camera with Sony IMX709 sensor of the Find N3 Flip produces the most vibrant, lifelike images in great detail.
Capture selfies effortlessly by previewing your shot on the cover screen and using a convenient palm gesture for hands-free, pro-level 2X zoom portraits when the phone rests on a surface. Folding the device partially switches to the FlexForm Mode on the main display, relocating the preview to the top half and camera controls to the bottom, making it perfect for stable tripod shots.The cover of the OPPO Find N3 Flip features an impressive 3.
A wider variety of options to access one’s most-used tools is also introduced in the new OPPO Find N3 Flip cover screen. Evolving beyond the card-style interactions of its predecessor, the device now adopts a more familiar application tray.
First 150 users can get exclusive gift sets from Estée Lauder Companies brands such as MAC Cosmetics, Jo Malone London, Estée Lauder, Origins or CliniqueFind N3 Flip will be available via Smart Postpaid Plan 1999 with cash-out from November 10 (10 a.m.)Available at six or 12 months installment at 0% interest for all credit cards.