Experience style with substance with new OPPO Find N3 Flip, now in Philippines!

“OPPO made an undeniable impact in the foldable smartphone market with the OPPO Find N2 Flip. Now, the successor is here—the OPPO Find N3 Flip,” said Joanarc Sales, head of public relations and CRM of OPPO Philippines.

It maintains the same 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED inner screen with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and an impressive brightness level of 1,200, peaking at 1,600 nits.OPPO Find N3 Flip in Cream Gold and Sleek Black

And with TUV Rheinland Reliable Folding certification, Find N3 Flip has been independently tested to withstand 600,000 folds, the equivalent of more than 16 years of use if you fold your phone 100 times a day. headtopics.com

Powered by imaging expert Hasselblad, the remarkable 50MP Wide-angle primary camera with Sony IMX890 sensor, 48MP Ultra-Wide Camera with Sony IMX581 sensor and the 32MP Portrait Camera with Sony IMX709 sensor of the Find N3 Flip produces the most vibrant, lifelike images in great detail.

Capture selfies effortlessly by previewing your shot on the cover screen and using a convenient palm gesture for hands-free, pro-level 2X zoom portraits when the phone rests on a surface. Folding the device partially switches to the FlexForm Mode on the main display, relocating the preview to the top half and camera controls to the bottom, making it perfect for stable tripod shots.The cover of the OPPO Find N3 Flip features an impressive 3. headtopics.com

A wider variety of options to access one’s most-used tools is also introduced in the new OPPO Find N3 Flip cover screen. Evolving beyond the card-style interactions of its predecessor, the device now adopts a more familiar application tray.

First 150 users can get exclusive gift sets from Estée Lauder Companies brands such as MAC Cosmetics, Jo Malone London, Estée Lauder, Origins or CliniqueFind N3 Flip will be available via Smart Postpaid Plan 1999 with cash-out from November 10 (10 a.m.)Available at six or 12 months installment at 0% interest for all credit cards. headtopics.com

Read more:

PhilstarNews »

OPPO Find N3 Flip unfolds into a bigger and more exciting mobile experienceOPPO’s newest foldable smartphone took its bow before a guest crowd of tech specialists, lifestyle influencers and media Thursday night at Blackbird in Makati with the short but meaningful tagline 'snap for style, tap for more.' Read more ⮕

REVIEW: The OPPO Find N3 Flip rewrites foldable smartphone expectationsIn a tech world dominated by generic-looking slab smartphones, the launch of OPPO's Find N3 Flip brings a breath of fresh air. Having had the chance to spend some time with it, I can firmly say it's one of the most impressive flip phones I've ever encountered. Read more ⮕

Enjoy exclusive user benefits with new all-rounder OPPO A98 5G via My OPPO AppDefining the News Read more ⮕

The Philippine Experience: Captivating CALABARZONThe Department of Tourism unfurls the region's treasure trove of culture, nature, and hospitality Read more ⮕

A seamless and versatile multimedia experience with Cherry AI01 (All-In-One) CHERRY is ringing with style as it unveils the CHERRY AIO1. A device featuring a high-resolution touchscreen that brings visuals to life with vibrant colors and crisp details. Navigate with Ease CHERRY AIO1 is the perfect device for students. Its user-friendly interface and sturdy design make it an ideal choice for younger children. Read more ⮕

DITO continues winning streak at Opensignal Mobile Network Experience AwardsDefining the News Read more ⮕