Expectations high for ROS import Summers

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao has high expectations for import Dajuan Summers to make positive impacts in the upcoming 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.The fiery mentor is leaning on the experience and leadership of the 35-year-old reinforcement to lead a young Elasto Painters team to their goal of reaching the playoffs in the import-flavored conference.

"Maayos yung import namin tingin ko malaki maitutulong niya 'yung mga pagkukulang namin sa size. We were able to maximize yung 6-foot-9 limit” Guiao said of Summers. “He is an NBA veteran. He's an international veteran. Medyo matured na siya at 35 but his fitness level and capabilities, I don't think have diminished based sa mga nakita namin na mga video niya nung bata siya,” he added. headtopics.com

Guiao also sees Summers a perfect fit to Rain or Shine’s young core that features the likes of streaky shooters in Andrei Caracut, Anton Asistio and Rey Nambatac and young pesky defenders with Shaun Ildefonso and Gian Mamuyac.

The team have also added a bunch of good potentials with rookie signings in Keith Datu, Luis Villegas, Sherwin Concepcion and Adrian Nocum. “I think his maturity will help us. He’s also a leader and, at the same time, yung mga rookies namin na malalaki sina Keith datu at Luis (Villegas) are also going to benefit from playing around somebody like Dajuan Summers,” added Guiao. headtopics.com

The veteran coach, despite the potential of his team, is refusing to get too far ahead of himself and has set modest expectations for the team.

