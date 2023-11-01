Exodus of nurses

The result: Our own hospitals and other medical and health facilities could end up seriously understaffed and unable to provide adequate care to our own growing population.As things now stand, according to the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, 18,644 nurses went overseas in 2019, a total 16,711 of them as temporary migrants and 1,933 as permanent migrants.

A 2020 study by the University of the Philippines showed there were 8.2 nurses per 10,000 nationwide, below the WHO-prescribed ratio of 1:1,000, or 10:10,000. The Professional Regulation Commission reported a total 475,995 licensed nurses in the country in 2021.

The House committee on higher and technical education has noted 26,972 Filipino nurses took their first US licensure test from January to September this year. The US National Council of State Boards of Nursing Inc., which administers the National Council Licensure Examination, has reported 49 percent of Philippine-educated nurses pass the exam on their first take.The surge in the number of nursing graduates from the Philippines taking the US licensure examination portends an alarming decline in the number of nurses who can take care of our own people.The government should take firm action now to incentivize our nurses to stay here.

