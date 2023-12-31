Executive Order Extends Tariff Cuts on Rice, Corn, Pork, and Meat Items

EVEN before the Christmas lights are switched off for good for the current Yuletide season and tucked away in cabinets for reuse next year, an executive order (EO) of real urgency had been cleared through the bureaucracy and sent to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for signing — which Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed on his behalf on December 22 and released to the public on the 26th — with January 2024 the most likely effectivity date.

The order, EO 50, extended the Duterte-era tariff cuts on rice, corn, pork and other meat items to Dec. 31 2024. No public consultation required, even with the local producers of the commodities covered. The move has been touted by sycophant in chief Arsenio 'Rice can be P20 per kilo later' Balisacan as an inflation tamer, so ordinary Joes can buy food at cheaper prices, never mind that farmers and food producers — already buried six feet underground because of government neglect and clueless agricultural policies — will be dealt a thousand more cruel cuts by the tariff-cutting E





