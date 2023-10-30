Ex-Spanish football chief Rubiales banned 3 years over kiss scandal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DISGRACED. Former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales is pictured after leaving the high court in Madrid, Spain on September 15, 2023. Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), has been banned from all football-related activities for three years, world soccer’s ruling body said on Monday, October 30.

The suspension was imposed following the allegedly non-consensual kiss Rubiales gave to Spain player Jenni Hermoso after this year’s Women’s World Cup final in which Spain beat England. The “kiss-gate” scandal completely overshadowed what was a momentous moment for Spanish women’s soccer and blew up into a sexism storm that attracted global headlines. headtopics.com

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,” FIFA said in a statement.Rubiales resigned in September from his position as RFEF president, saying his position had become untenable.

Hermoso filed a complaint against Rubiales that he and his entourage had issued a statement without her approval quoting her as saying the kiss was a “mutual, totally spontaneous gesture.”“Mr. Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s decision today,” FIFA said. “The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.”“Something had to be done. I watched it at the time and thought it wasn’t right,” she told Sky Sports. headtopics.com

