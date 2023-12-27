Ex-president top Senate bet in 2025

Former president Rodrigo Duterte is the top choice for senator in the 2025 midterm elections, according to a survey conducted by Publicus Asia Inc. He received 48% of the respondents' votes and a trust rating of 59%. Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo closely followed with a 44% voting disposition and trust rating.

Meanwhile, over 30,000 traditional jeepneys in Metro Manila are at risk of losing their franchises by year-end, based on data from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rodrigo Duterte's Arsenal Raises ConcernsRodrigo Duterte's ownership of a large number of weapons without declaring them in his Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) raises concerns about his honesty.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Consumer Advocacy Group Urges Senate to Pass Bills Protecting Creative Workers and Consumers from Online PiracyConsumer advocacy group CitizenWatch Philippines urges Senate to prioritize passage of bills protecting creative workers and consumers from online content piracy. Former lawmaker Christopher Belmonte emphasizes the need to act fast in passing the Online Site Blocking Act to uplift the local creatives industry. Pending bills seek to amend and strengthen the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Senate Approves P5.77-Trillion National Spending Plan for 2024The Senate on Tuesday approved on final reading the bill that contains the government’s P5.77-trillion national spending plan for 2024. Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel abstained from voting due to concerns with the president’s certification of the national budget as urgent.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger Dies at 100Henry Kissinger, the former US secretary of state, died at the age of 100. His consulting firm announced his death and stated that a private funeral will be held. Kissinger's family fled Nazi Germany and he grew up in New York. The cause of death was not provided. Kissinger remained active, even at the age of 100, and recently visited China.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger Dies at 100Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the diplomat with the thick glasses and gravelly voice who dominated foreign policy as the United States extricated itself from Vietnam and broke down barriers with China, died Wednesday, his consulting firm said. He was 100. With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes manipulation of power, Kissinger exerted uncommon influence on global affairs under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, earning both vilification and the Nobel Peace Prize. Decades later, his name still provoked impassioned debate over foreign policy landmarks long past.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Former Italian Cardinal Sentenced to Jail for Financial CrimesA Vatican court has sentenced former Italian cardinal Angelo Becciu to five years and six months in jail for financial crimes. Becciu, a former adviser to Pope Francis, was accused of embezzlement, abuse of office, and witness tampering.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »