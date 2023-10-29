Ex-PH diplomat vies for county commissioner in New Jersey, USA

– A former Filipino diplomat, who served as consul at the Philippine Consulate General in New York, is running as commissioner in the US state of New Jersey's (NJ) Hudson County.
County commissioners are key policy makers overseeing the operation of a county. They pass ordinances and resolutions; reviews, modifies, and adopts all operating and capital budgets; and evaluates and studies the county's annual budget before final approval.
Hudson is the fourth largest county in NJ with an estimated population of 762,031, according to the latest US census data. Forty-six percent of its population (or 328,709) are white, followed by Asians at 15.85 percent (or 113,081), and blacks at 11.98 percent (or 85,475). headtopics.com
"I also realized it is time for the Filipino-American community to be given a real opportunity to participate in making policies or solving our problems in our chosen country," he added."It will open the door to the next. And if my running will help Fil-Ams pay attention to their ability to participate more deeply in American society, I must answer the call to run."
He helped resolve immigration and employment-related issues involving healthcare professionals, domestic workers and the undocumented; and rescued immigrants from human trafficking by working directly with state and federal government agencies. headtopics.com
