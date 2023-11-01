Ex-MinDa chair passes at 80

A staunch supporter and influential figure in Mindanao, Antonino actively advocated for the region's interests within the national government. In 2012, she led efforts to address the power crisis, engaging key government officials and business leaders in Mindanao, leading to the establishment of the Mindanao Power Monitoring Committee. She also spearheaded the Mindanao Nurturing Our Waters (MindaNOW!) Program to combat deforestation, typhoons, and flooding in the region.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: BSKE: 300 bets with links to MNLF winAt least 300 candidates identified with the Moro National Liberation Front are among the winners in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕