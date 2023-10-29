HEAD TOPICS

Ex-Gilas Youth teammates Tamayo, Edu show off in Japan B. League duel

 / Source: rapplerdotcom

Carl Tamayo and defending champion Ryukyu post dominating wins even as Toyama’s AJ Edu drops big numbers in Japan B. League action

Source

rapplerdotcom

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STEPPING UP. Carl Tamayo of defending champion Ryukyu Golden Kings reacts after a three-point basket. MANILA, Philippines — In a showdown of former Gilas Pilipinas Youth teammates, Carl Tamayo’s Ryukyu Golden Kings prevailed against AJ Edu’s Toyama Grouses in a weekend sweep in the Japan B. League.

Edu, though, had a better individual showing with 18 points and 8 rebounds as Tamayo tallied 10 markers and 5 boards in the defending champion Golden Kings’ triumph, 85-59, on Sunday, October 29, that put them up at 7-2. headtopics.com

The Fil-Nigerian Edu also collected 19 points and 8 boards on Saturday, October 28, but the numbers again weren’t enough as the Grouses bowed to the Kings, 84-65, where Tamayo chipped in 4 points and 3 rebounds.

Thirdy Ravena and San-En NeoPhoenix, meanwhile, sustained their fine form after escaping the Akita Northern Happinets, 81-79, on Sunday. Thirdy Ravena scored 9 points and hauled in 5 boards, along with 2 assists as the NeoPhoenix upped their record to a Central Division-leading 8-1 tally. headtopics.com

On Saturday, Ravena unloaded 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in San-En’s 88-74 victory against the same team. Spitfire guard RJ Abarrientos poured 17 points in the Shinshu Brave Warriors’ 81-65 loss against the Sendai 89ers, as they fell to 2-7.

Dwight Ramos’ all-around game of 13 points, 6 boards, and 3 assists was also not enough as his Levanga Hokkaido yielded to the Shimane Susanoo Magic in overtime, 94-91, sinking them further to a 1-8 record.Alvark Tokyo def. Kyoto Hannaryz, 89-59 (Matthew Wright – 3 points)Nagasaki Velca def. Seahorses Mikawa, 81-76 (Jordan Heading – DNP) headtopics.com

Philippines Headlines

Read more:rapplerdotcom »

Error-prone AI chatbot dog leads Japan’s elderly astrayDefining the News Read more ⮕

Japan eyes more PH investmentsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Japan survey shows 60% wrongly believe antibiotics can treat a coldBoth the common cold and influenza are viral infections, meaning antibiotics are ineffective treatments. Read more ⮕

Mouse embryos grown in space for first time: Japan researchersDefining the News Read more ⮕

Mouse embryos grown in space for first time — Japan researchersMouse embryos have been grown on the International Space Station and developed normally in the first study indicating it could be possible for humans to reproduce in space, a group of Japanese scientists said. Read more ⮕

Mouse embryos grown in space for first time: Japan researchersTOKYO, Japan -- Mouse embryos have been grown on the International Space Station and developed normally in the first study indicating it could be possible for humans to reproduce in space, a group of Japanese scientists said. Read more ⮕