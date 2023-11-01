Eviction of remaining Filipinos in mobile home park in Carson, California stalled

LOS ANGELES, USA — About a hundred residents of the Imperial Avalon mobile home park in Carson City will not be evicted from their homes until parties come up with a working solution that can move them to a safe and affordable housing through a court appointed special master.

The judge had ordered in a jam-packed court that every tenant would have met with the relocation specialist of the park owner by November 21 to come up a solution and that all disputes will be worked out with the special master. The injunction remains in effect until the special master has decided on the issues of every tenant, the judge added. Another hearing has been set on December 1.

The landowners team and the relocation team are expected to work out a solution so that these folks, which are about a hundred, do not end up“Their homes are not mobile. They cannot be moved. So park closure means loss of tenancy, loss of the home, loss of ownership, loss of equity on the home, and loss of community. We’re trying the best the we can to find another safe community for these folks, many of whom are seniors, low-income, and living on social security benefits,” he said.

Mary Santos, 76, a retired Filipino caregiver relies on her $601 monthly social security benefits and said she and her husband Roger, 86, and a retired US Navy personnel, cannot afford to go anywhere because one-bedroom apartments in the area cost $2,075 month.

“I don’t want to be homeless. What are we going to do, where do we go?” she told reporters shaking and very emotional, adding she slept only for two hours thinking about the issue.Jeff Steiman, president of the homeowners association said they have been going through uncertainty, and people in their 70s and 80s are now asked “to get up and move.”

