Eva Abesamis and Citoy Lopez: A celebration of long-lasting love

During their recent wedding reception at the Forbes Park Hall, the seniorellas swooned as they were reminded of how the couple met through Citoy’s cousin, Paz Sotto, who insisted that Eva go out with her “primo.”

Eva reminisced: “It was initially his traditional old world of courtship and romantic sense of adventure.” He would send her not only beautiful flowers, but the freshest fish caught in the Visayan seas and air-flown to her Makati condo.In 1917, Eva was truly touched when Citoy stood by her and son, David de Koenigswarter’s, side during the long illness and passing of Eva’s former husband, society photographer Baron Patrick de Koenigswarter, who made Manila his permanent home.

As the years flew, they would enjoy the many activities most couples do: travel, dining, art collecting, quality time with family, intimate dinners with good friends, as well as the philanthropic project that Eva heads in the plastic waste segregation campaign in Sagay, Negros.

“We have been together for 26 years, to be exact,” Eva says. “I believe that’s enough time to know that you care, feel, love for that person in your life. It took us so long because it was time to make it right. I see myself moving forward to a more secure and stronger relationship supporting each other, doing things together, giving back all the blessings till our time is done.”

Anover cousins Ginggay Garcia, Annie Bakunawa, Bom Almeda, Sandy Veloso, Paulette Villegas, Leo Almeria Since the couple has been two of our favorite travel companions through the years, my hubby, RJ Jacinto, was asked to say a few words: “Citoy and Eva, since you have been on your honeymoon for over a quarter of a century — and I don’t really know what to give an 80-year-old groom because balut and beer may not do the trick — I am gifting my dear friend Citoy with a six-month supply of Bravo supplement so that he can continue enjoying more honeymoon time with his new bride… and when the supply...

