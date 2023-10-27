EU strives to keep focus on Ukraine amid Middle East turmoil

BRUSSELS, Belgium - EU leaders meeting in Brussels Friday discussed bolstering support for Ukraine, as they strived to focus on helping that country against Russia's invasion even as Middle East turmoil steals global attention.

"It's really important that one of the outcomes of this meeting is that we don't lose focus on Ukraine because of all the other things that are happening in the world and not least in the Middle East," Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on arrival.

After hours of wrangling, the leaders late Thursday issued a demand for"humanitarian corridors and pauses" so aid can get into Gaza and for access to trapped civilians there, including hundreds of EU passport holders. headtopics.com

Israel has been bombarding the Palestinian territory since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping more than 220 others, according to Israeli officials.

Discussion on Ukraine, which has been a top agenda item for EU summits since Russia invaded in February last year, was mostly pushed into Friday, even though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called in during Thursday's session. headtopics.com

A Spanish proposal for a Middle East peace conference to take place"soon" was also backed by the EU leaders. He said the most important point for the second day of the summit was Ukraine, with discussion on how"we develop more support for Ukraine and that we maintain and even we reinforce the pressure against Russia through our sanctions".A key EU measure is a plan, tentatively estimated at 20 billion euros ($21 billion) over four years, for a defence fund for Ukraine as part of broader Western security commitments.

