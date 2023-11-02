EU squeezes Meta on personal data use for targeting ads

Instead, Meta will now need clear consent by the user to keep harvesting their data, a new protocol which will also face intense legal scrutiny among privacy activists and European regulators. Firms like Meta use user data to serve highly targeted ads, and they have struggled to comply with the strict rules of the EU's 2018 data privacy regulation (GDPR).

Meta believes that taking this move to offer subscriptions will assuage EU regulators' concerns over its data collection and how ads are targeted. The company said EDPB members have been aware of its consent plan for weeks and that it had been fully engaged with them to arrive at a satisfactory outcome.Meta has said an EU court ruled a subscription model is"a valid form of consent for an ads funded service" but prominent online privacy activist Max Schrems slammed this approach of ending tracking only for paid users.

The EDPB said Meta was informed Tuesday of the decision and that it had indicated it plans to ask for consent to use personal data to target ads that users see when they use the apps. Facebook had some 300 million daily users in Europe at the end of 2022, out of about two billion users worldwide, with Europeans generating about a fifth of Meta's advertising sales.

Users can opt for an ad-free subscription at 9.99 euros monthly for the web version, and 12.99 euros for iOS and Android

Facebook and Instagram users in Europe will be able to buy subscriptions to use the social networks without being tracked for targeted advertising from next month, Meta announced Monday, to comply with tougher EU rules.

Dozens of US states, including California and New York, are suing Meta Platforms Inc. for harming young people and contributing to the youth mental health crisis by knowingly and deliberately designing features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children to its platforms.

Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs' head of digital, David Saranga, says the footage was part of a larger advocacy drive by the Foreign Ministry, but officials instructed advertisers 'to block it for people under 18'

