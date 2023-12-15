EU Leaders Agree to Open Talks with Ukraine on Joining the Bloc

EU leaders agreed Thursday to open talks with Ukraine on joining the bloc, after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ducked out of his threat to veto the plan. The EU's 27 leaders were focused at a crunch summit in Brussels on granting Kyiv a four-year 50-billion-euro ($55-billion) funding package and an agreement to launch formal EU talks for Ukraine on joining the bloc.
European Council President Charles Michel announced the decision -- which also included starting negotiations with Moldova -- as 'a clear signal of hope for their people and for our continent'
