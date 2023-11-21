EU cites Philippines' willingness to engage on human rights in latest report

The European Union (EU) has cited the willingness of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s administration to engage the international community on the issue of human rights in its latest report on the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP). The assessment was published in a staff working document that accompanied the Nov. 21 European Commission and the High Representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy joint report on GSP for the period of 2020 to 2022.

“The new administration has shown a willingness to engage with the international community on human rights, having actively participated in multiple mechanisms of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC),” it reads. It noted “several positive steps” taken by the government, including its “new focus” on prevention and rehabilitation in the campaign against drugs and the visits of several UN Special Rapporteurs. “The new government, which came to power on 30 June 2022 through open and competitive presidential elections, has affirmed its commitment to compliance with the GSP+ commitments since the beginning,” it sai





