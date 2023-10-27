EU calls for 'corridors and pauses' for Gaza aid

BRUSSELS, Belgium - EU leaders on Thursday called for"humanitarian corridors and pauses" in Israel's war with Hamas to get aid into Gaza, after hours of negotiations at a summit of the bloc in Brussels.

The surge in bloodshed has divided Europe's attention at a time of rising doubts about the West's ability to keep supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia. They said the EU"will work closely with partners in the region to protect civilians, provide assistance and facilitate access to food, water, medical care, fuel and shelter".

The 27-nation bloc has long been split between more pro-Palestinian members such as Ireland and Spain, and staunch backers of Israel including Germany and Austria. But there was less consensus on urging any halt to Israel's retaliatory bombardment of Gaza, which the Hamas-run health ministry says has killed more than 7,000 people. headtopics.com

"All the fantasies of truces, ceasefires, etc. have the effect of strengthening Hamas in its determination to continue its action and perpetuate this terrible terror," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said ahead of the talks.

The conference should be held within the next six months, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said before the talks began on Thursday. "We can feel that some in the world are using the circumstances to try to rally a part of the international community to attack the European Union," European Council President Charles Michel said.The eruption of violence in the Middle East has sparked fears the West could get distracted from Russia's war on Ukraine, 20 months into the invasion. headtopics.com

A fracture in EU unity appeared on Thursday when Slovakia's new populist Prime Minister Robert Fico said his government was stopping its military aid to Ukraine.

