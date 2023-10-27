EU calls for 'corridors and pauses' for Gaza aid

EU leaders on Thursday called for “humanitarian corridors and pauses” in Israel’s war with Hamas to get aid into Gaza, after hours of negotiations at a summit of the bloc in Brussels.

The surge in bloodshed has stretched Europe’s attention at a time of rising doubts about the West’s ability to keep supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia. They said the EU “will work closely with partners in the region to protect civilians, provide assistance and facilitate access to food, water, medical care, fuel and shelter.”

There has been strong condemnation of the Hamas attack, which Israel says killed at least 1,400 people and resulted in more than 220 people being taken hostage. The EU’s call fell short of the demands from the United Nations for a “ceasefire”, despite a last-ditch push from Spain to toughen the language.Germany and other strong supporters of Israel had sought to temper any wording that could be seen as tying Israel’s hand in going after Hamas. headtopics.com

In their statement the EU leaders said they supported a Spanish proposal on “holding of an international peace conference soon” to discuss trying to find a lasting, two-state solution. “We can feel that some in the world are using the circumstances to try to rally a part of the international community to attack the European Union,” European Council President Charles Michel said.The eruption of violence in the Middle East has sparked fears the West could get distracted from Russia’s war on Ukraine, 20 months into the invasion.

A fracture in EU unity appeared on Thursday when Slovakia’s new populist Prime Minister Robert Fico said his government was stopping its military aid to Ukraine.

